G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives $33.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

NASDAQ:GIII traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.45. 6,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,222. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.13.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 86.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 82.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 6,446.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

