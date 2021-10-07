Gabriele Cerrone Buys 60,000 Shares of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS) Stock

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS) insider Gabriele Cerrone bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

Gabriele Cerrone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Gabriele Cerrone purchased 37,500 shares of Tiziana Life Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £18,375 ($24,007.06).

On Monday, September 27th, Gabriele Cerrone purchased 100,000 shares of Tiziana Life Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($67,938.33).

Shares of Tiziana Life Sciences stock opened at GBX 52 ($0.68) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £101.20 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 60.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 74.41. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 206 ($2.69).

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

