Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GLPG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $65.80 price objective on shares of Galapagos and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Galapagos from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Galapagos from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.42.

Shares of Galapagos stock opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.96. Galapagos has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $148.68.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $184.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.71 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Galapagos will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,834,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,184,000 after buying an additional 583,642 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at $5,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

