Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of GLTO opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92. Galecto has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $17.99.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Galecto will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLTO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galecto in the first quarter worth $81,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Galecto by 14.4% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 448,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 56,229 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galecto by 18.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Galecto in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galecto in the second quarter worth $124,000. 44.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

