Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the August 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHAC remained flat at $$9.76 during trading hours on Thursday. 19,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,016. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.72.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

