Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the August 31st total of 140,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Shares of Ganfeng Lithium stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.20. 11,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,573. Ganfeng Lithium has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $23.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.19.
About Ganfeng Lithium
Featured Article: Fiduciary
Receive News & Ratings for Ganfeng Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ganfeng Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.