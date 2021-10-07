Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.11.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $441,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 245.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.76. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.86 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

