Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.23 Million

Analysts predict that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will post sales of $14.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.76 million to $14.70 million. Genasys reported sales of $13.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year sales of $46.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.72 million to $46.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $58.82 million, with estimates ranging from $54.03 million to $63.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genasys.

Get Genasys alerts:

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Genasys had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other Genasys news, Director Scott L. Anchin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,905 shares in the company, valued at $839,441.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genasys in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genasys in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genasys during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Genasys during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genasys during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNSS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.14. 1,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,580. Genasys has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.77 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.80.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genasys (GNSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.