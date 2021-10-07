Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the August 31st total of 2,940,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.36.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNTX stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.78. The company had a trading volume of 14,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,103. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Gentex has a 1-year low of $26.71 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.59.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

