Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,994,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.76% of Amgen worth $2,429,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.36. 10,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,063. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $120.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.98. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.96 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.70.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

