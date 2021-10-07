Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,017,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,228,592 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 0.6% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,265,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Comcast by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,733,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Comcast by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,986 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,515,775. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $264.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

