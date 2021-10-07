Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 830,122 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,120,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 830,122 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,205,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 11,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.36. 51,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,085,894. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $183.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.88. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on MS shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.60.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

