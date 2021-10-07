German American Bancorp Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 966,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,821 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up approximately 8.8% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $55,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 311.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 124.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX opened at $55.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average of $57.02. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $44.73 and a twelve month high of $59.19.

