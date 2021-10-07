German American Bancorp Inc. Increases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 1.1% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $92.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market cap of $253.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.65. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $92.27.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DZ Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.