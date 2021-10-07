German American Bancorp Inc. Purchases 13,998 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,998 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,369,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,248,776,000 after buying an additional 270,880 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,234,975,000 after buying an additional 786,018 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,604,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,676,306,000 after buying an additional 86,302 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,827,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,337,402,000 after buying an additional 480,620 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,219,926,000 after buying an additional 197,104 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.53.

DHR stock opened at $304.52 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $316.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.17. The firm has a market cap of $217.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

