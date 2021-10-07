Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in September

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on GNGBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Getinge from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.32 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getinge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.16.

Get Getinge alerts:

OTCMKTS GNGBY traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.53. 1,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616. Getinge has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $782.47 million for the quarter. Getinge had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Getinge will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Getinge Company Profile

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.