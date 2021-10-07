Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

GTY stock opened at $30.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $38.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.56 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 50.71%. Equities analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.78%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Getty Realty during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.