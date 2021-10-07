GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at CIBC

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GFL Environmental to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GFL Environmental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.32.

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $39.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.77. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $39.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.08.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 14.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 196,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 24,744 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth approximately $402,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in GFL Environmental by 377.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,880,000 after buying an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

