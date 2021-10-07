Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 386 ($5.04).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GLEN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Glencore from GBX 334 ($4.36) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

LON:GLEN opened at GBX 365.15 ($4.77) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 332.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 539.42. The company has a market capitalization of £48.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 150.59 ($1.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 369.07 ($4.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

