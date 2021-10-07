Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 13.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 1,529.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,101,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,699 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at $41,882,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 63.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,638,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,419 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at $9,226,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 285.3% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 690,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 511,496 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GMRE opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.76. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $16.07. The company has a market capitalization of $973.23 million, a PE ratio of -116.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.15%. Equities analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.18%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

