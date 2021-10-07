Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Short Interest Update

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 704,700 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the August 31st total of 518,200 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 754,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of GSL stock opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $795.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.12. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $25.44.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $82.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.41 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 21.69%. Analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

GSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Ship Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 27.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,345,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,892,000 after purchasing an additional 505,614 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the second quarter worth $3,031,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 3,858.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 223,968 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the second quarter worth $6,798,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 267.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 29,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.