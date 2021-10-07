Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Down 26.3% in September

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,300 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the August 31st total of 165,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 422,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of BUG stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,204. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $33.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 282.5% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.