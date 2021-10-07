Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $296.56.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLOB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

GLOB opened at $275.56 on Thursday. Globant has a 52 week low of $173.34 and a 52 week high of $332.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Globant had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $305.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.79 million. Research analysts expect that Globant will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth about $1,132,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Globant by 14.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Globant by 8.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth about $325,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

