Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. cut its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,471,864 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 69,198 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 1.47% of Globus Medical worth $114,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $562,378,000 after acquiring an additional 155,870 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 935,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,533,000 after purchasing an additional 130,980 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 164,719 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after buying an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GMED. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.54.

NYSE GMED traded up $1.83 on Thursday, reaching $79.53. 1,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,369. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.91.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $65,260.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $63,416.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $198,016 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

