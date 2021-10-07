GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners

Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners assumed coverage on shares of GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$3.80 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.52% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Eight Capital assumed coverage on shares of GoGold Resources in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.10 price target for the company.

TSE:GGD traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 173,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,388. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 8.24. GoGold Resources has a one year low of C$1.38 and a one year high of C$3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$827.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

