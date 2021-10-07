Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Short Interest Down 27.2% in September

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the August 31st total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 962,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 12.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,309,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after buying an additional 486,848 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 13.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the second quarter worth $63,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Gold Resource by 105.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 17,934 shares during the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GORO traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.64. 465,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,451. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $122.23 million, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.72.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $30.84 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Gold Resource’s payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GORO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

