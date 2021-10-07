Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) Given New C$1.30 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) had its target price lifted by Fundamental Research to C$1.30 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Golden Minerals stock opened at C$0.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of C$0.53 and a 52-week high of C$1.65. The company has a market cap of C$87.91 million and a P/E ratio of -8.85.
About Golden Minerals
Recommended Story: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.