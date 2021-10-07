Gran Tierra Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 35,011 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,658% compared to the typical volume of 1,991 call options.

Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $330.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.28.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 67.97%. The business had revenue of $96.62 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTE. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 296.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 69,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 710.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 145,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

