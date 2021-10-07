Gran Tierra Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 35,011 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,658% compared to the typical volume of 1,991 call options.
Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $330.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.28.
Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 67.97%. The business had revenue of $96.62 million during the quarter.
Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile
Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
