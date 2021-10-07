Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Short Interest Update

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the August 31st total of 4,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

GPL opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.11. Great Panther Mining has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.16.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.10 million. Great Panther Mining had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Great Panther Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 38,474 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,756,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 737,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Great Panther Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.