Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 3,672 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.69.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. Research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.69%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

