Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ferro were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ferro by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ferro by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Ferro by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ferro by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FOE opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ferro Co. has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.55.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Ferro had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $294.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

