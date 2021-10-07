Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 824 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Knowles worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KN. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Knowles by 9.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,284,000 after purchasing an additional 122,290 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Knowles by 9.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Knowles by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after purchasing an additional 111,991 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Knowles in the first quarter valued at $1,590,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Knowles by 53.8% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter.

KN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knowles presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Knowles stock opened at $18.79 on Thursday. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.40 million. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,426,706.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,830,122.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

