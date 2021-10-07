Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,225 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,488.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRTS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total transaction of $507,234.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $319.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.39, a current ratio of 19.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.11. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.56. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.69 and a 52 week high of $333.03.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $210.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.34 million. On average, analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

