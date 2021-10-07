Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,550 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,657,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 107,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 46,188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,867,000 after buying an additional 16,692 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at $130,481,000. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NYSE:NCLH opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $27.73. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.81. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.78) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.