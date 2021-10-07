Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 5,188 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 327,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NYMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,349,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,992 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 484.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,515,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,701 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $6,250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 195.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,103,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 729,849 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 17.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,904,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 432,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $4.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 148.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.78%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

