Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 5,609 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,609 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the first quarter valued at $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the second quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the first quarter valued at $210,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSV. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.67.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $180.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.17. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $126.13 and a 12 month high of $197.43.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $831.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.20 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Equities analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

