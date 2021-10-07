Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 975 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Columbia Property Trust worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,708,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,220,000 after purchasing an additional 445,764 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 39.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,847,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,507,000 after acquiring an additional 119,311 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 20.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,290,000 after acquiring an additional 240,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,383,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,656,000 after acquiring an additional 29,229 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CXP opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.35. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 36.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 55.26%.

Several research firms recently commented on CXP. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.01.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

