Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Makes New $10.76 Million Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,760,000. Snowflake accounts for 0.4% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter worth $2,156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 516.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 46,015 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,848 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $353.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.50.

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $10.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $320.53. 39,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,251,552. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $297.04 and a 200 day moving average of $257.79. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The company has a market cap of $96.45 billion and a PE ratio of -101.51.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.59, for a total value of $811,632.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,444 shares of company stock worth $289,532,181 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

