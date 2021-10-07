Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Insider Sells $112,760.00 in Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $112,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stan Klimoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $121,920.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $83,520.00.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $29.63. The stock had a trading volume of 458,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,597. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $32.69. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.79 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.11.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $47.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 25.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 62.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

