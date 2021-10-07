Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.20.

PAC opened at $121.88 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52-week low of $80.34 and a 52-week high of $122.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.44 and a 200 day moving average of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $244.49 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 9.8% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

