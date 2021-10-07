H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given “Sell” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their sell rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, September 17th. cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.