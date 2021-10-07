HaloDAO (RNBW) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One HaloDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000551 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HaloDAO has traded down 10% against the dollar. HaloDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $81,905.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00064075 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00097851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.28 or 0.00132840 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,929.02 or 1.00506692 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,499.59 or 0.06522137 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HaloDAO Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

Buying and Selling HaloDAO

