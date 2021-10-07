Hansa Trust Plc (LON:HAN) to Issue GBX 0.80 Dividend

Hansa Trust Plc (LON:HAN) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Hansa Trust stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 214 ($2.80). 8,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,092. The company has a market cap of £256.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 221.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 221.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. Hansa Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 156 ($2.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 248 ($3.24).

About Hansa Trust

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

