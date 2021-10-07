Harborview Advisors LLC Acquires 156 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Harborview Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,118,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,114,000 after purchasing an additional 450,158 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,355,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 667,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,006,000 after acquiring an additional 58,735 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 646,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,467,000 after acquiring an additional 59,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,468,000 after acquiring an additional 26,781 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.96. 3,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,295. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $61.73 and a 12-month high of $87.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.02 and its 200-day moving average is $82.61.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

