Harborview Advisors LLC Has $624,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Harborview Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.76. 2,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,174. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $77.20 and a twelve month high of $109.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.68.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

