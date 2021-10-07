Harborview Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Harborview Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $106.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,129. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.64. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $77.80 and a 1 year high of $110.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.