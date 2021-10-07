Harborview Advisors LLC Sells 277 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Harborview Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Harborview Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,291,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,044,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VOT traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $242.19. 182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,098. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $177.39 and a 12 month high of $251.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.