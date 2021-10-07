Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Shares Down 2.4%

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL)’s share price was down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.05 and last traded at $25.05. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $93.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.01.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.04 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd.

Harleysville Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HARL)

Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services.

