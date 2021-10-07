Harpreet Grewal Sells 634 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Harpreet Grewal sold 634 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.06, for a total transaction of $169,316.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Harpreet Grewal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Penumbra alerts:

On Tuesday, August 31st, Harpreet Grewal sold 732 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.21, for a total transaction of $198,525.72.

PEN stock opened at $259.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 603.35, a PEG ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.49 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.05.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 18,222.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 195,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,479,000 after purchasing an additional 194,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 67.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,146,000 after purchasing an additional 153,186 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter valued at about $23,603,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,226,000 after purchasing an additional 75,687 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter valued at about $18,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEN shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.22.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.