Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38. Harvard Bioscience has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.13 and a beta of 1.75.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $29.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 126,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

